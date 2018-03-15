Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A historic South Derbyshire landmark that has been left to rot for more than 20 years could be bulldozed within weeks.

Eureka Lodge, the derelict building off Newhall Road, in Swadlincote, was once the home of famed industrialist John Wragg who ran both pottery kilns and pipeworks in the town.

But the grounds have been locked away for many years and the imposing 11-bedroomed home has become a danger to the public.

Following the demolition, Mallard Developments will build 13 bungalows on the site.

A report previously commissioned on the house stated there had been "significant water ingress to the first floor and ground floor ceilings, weakening the timber roof structure, vandalism and pigeon nesting are evident."

The report said many rooms had been stripped while dry rot within timbers was evident. Cracks and mould were discovered on ceilings and walls. The roof tiling and flashing has been removed and the roof had partially collapsed at the back of the premises.

"Guttering was blocked and had been removed in places causing damage to external walls. Replacement of much of the internal structure to the first floor and roof construction would be necessary and external brickwork would require remedial attention," it adds.

The home was added to South Derbyshire District Council's list of buildings of historic and architectural interest, safeguarding the 19th century house's future, but, crucially, it did not achieve listed status.

Despite its important part in Swadlincote history, English Heritage claims the building does not have significant architectural merit and is beyond economic repair.

The district council previously said of the property: "The significance of the building is acknowledged to be of local importance; however, it could be argued its significance has been greatly diminished by the introduction of a succession of modern residential developments within its setting. It is an isolated site with no main road frontage and has been derelict and subject to constant vandalism for years.

"The opportunity to designate it as a heritage asset has passed, being considered not worthy of listing in 2002. Its state of repair has precluded any viable use for a long period of time. On balance, therefore, the harm attributed to its loss is considered to be outweighed by the economic and social benefits of a provision of 14 homes in a highly sustainable location."

Eureka Lodge as a nursery

The Burton Mail was allowed exclusive access in December to the Eureka Lodge site. Mail reporter Helen Kreft has fond memories of Eureka Lodge having attended its nursery school in the late 1980s. She said: "I went there when I was very young but I can still remember its grand entrance leading straight into the main nursery room which was huge.

"Well, to a three-year-old it would have been huge. It was big enough to put a large climbing frame with slide straight in the middle of the room. It was a big open space and had lots of land around the site - perfect for picnics.

"It will be sad to see it go, not because it has held happy memories for me, but because of its incredible history in Swadlincote and I cannot believe it has never been listed."