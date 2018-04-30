Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The rich history of a famous Swadlincote landmark is to be preserved - with a photographic exhibition of Eureka Lodge as it is bulldozed after nearly 130 years.

It comes as 13 bungalows are set to be built on the site, which will be renamed Eureka Lodge Gardens following a Burton Mail competition.

The new name was picked by Mallard Developments and its creator Louise Jarvis was invited to the site which has been cleared in preparation for the demolition, set to begin on Monday, April 30.

Eureka Lodge, a derelict building off Newhall Road, in Swadlincote, was once the home of famed industrialist John Wragg who ran both pottery kilns and pipeworks in the town.

But the grounds have been locked away for many years and the imposing 11-bedroomed home has now become a danger to the public.

The proposal to knock down the Lodge to build 13 bungalows has been given the go-ahead by South Derbyshire District Council.

It has also now been revealed by Ron Causer, chairman of the town's archive group the Magic Attic, that a display will be held on the famous building, using both internal and external photos taken by the developers, as well as historic photos.

A sign for the nursery which was once housed in Eureka Lodge in the 1980s and 1990s, has been handed to Mr Causer by Steve Hughes, contract manager for Mallard Developments, after the meeting was set up by the Burton Mail.

Mr Hughes said: "We have been developing the site derelict for a number of years. We are going to be building 13 large new homes, all large and spacious, with full gardens and modern kitchens.

"It is not going to be a gated community but it will be safe and secure and in keeping with the homes that have been here previously.

"We will also use a number of existing materials salvaged from the home."

Swadlincote woman Louise Jarvis, who is behind the name change, said: "I know the name of the house means a lot to local people so it would be nice to keep it within the name of the development.

"The bungalows are being built within the gardens of Eureka Lodge so I thought it would be nice to incorporate that in the name. I am over the moon to win."

It is the end of the line for the once-imposing home, which has been hit by vandalism over the years and centred in several planning applications.

A report previously commissioned on the house stated there had been "significant water ingress to the first floor and ground floor ceilings, weakening the timber roof structure, vandalism and pigeon nesting are evident."

The report said many rooms had been stripped while dry rot within timbers was evident. Cracks and mould were discovered on ceilings and walls. The roof tiling and flashing has been removed and the roof had partially collapsed at the back of the premises.

"Guttering was blocked and had been removed in places causing damage to external walls. Replacement of much of the internal structure to the first floor and roof construction would be necessary and external brickwork would require remedial attention," it adds.

The home was added to South Derbyshire District Council's list of buildings of historic and architectural interest, safeguarding the 19th century house's future, but, crucially, it did not achieve listed status and was left to rot.

Despite its important part in Swadlincote history, English Heritage claims the building does not have significant architectural merit and is beyond economic repair.

The district council previously said of the property: "The significance of the building is acknowledged to be of local importance; however, it could be argued its significance has been greatly diminished by the introduction of a succession of modern residential developments within its setting.

"It is an isolated site with no main road frontage and has been derelict and subject to constant vandalism for years.

"The opportunity to designate it as a heritage asset has passed, being considered not worthy of listing in 2002. Its state of repair has precluded any viable use for a long period of time.

"On balance, therefore, the harm attributed to its loss is considered to be outweighed by the economic and social benefits of a provision of 14 homes in a highly sustainable location."

Eureka Lodge as a nursery

The Burton Mail was allowed exclusive access in December to the Eureka Lodge site. Mail reporter Helen Kreft has fond memories of Eureka Lodge having attended its nursery school in the late 1980s. She said: "I went there when I was very young but I can still remember its grand entrance leading straight into the main nursery room which was huge.

"Well, to a three-year-old it would have been huge. It was big enough to put a large climbing frame with slide straight in the middle of the room. It was a big open space and had lots of land around the site - perfect for picnics.

"It will be sad to see it go, not because it has held happy memories for me, but because of its incredible history in Swadlincote and I cannot believe it has never been listed."