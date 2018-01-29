The video will start in 8 Cancel

Billiards tables, inflatable water slides and a full karaoke setup are among the amazing JCB Lakeside Club memorabilia being sold at auction.

Also going under the hammer are all the Rocester club's tables and chairs, hundreds of glasses bearing its name and a Rocester Union Friendly Society sash dating back to 1850.

Last year, readers reacted angrily to the news that JCB was closing the venue after 46 years of serving pints and hosting social events and clubs.

It has been shut since January 1 - but now everything from inside, barring fixtures and fittings, is up for sale.

Dawn Lockett, of Lockett and Co Auction Rooms, will be hosting the cash-only sale.

She said: "We're proud and pleased to be able to offer our services to the team at JCB Lakeside Club.

"It's a sad time for all those involved in the club, as they've put so much effort in for many, many years.

"The auction will be the final step in the closing of a very successful venue, which served JCB employees and their families for so long.

"We've got some incredible stuff up for sale, including loads of industrial appliances such as ovens, microwaves, ice makers, tall drinks fridges and a walk-in chiller.

"Lots of the items bare the club's name, including loads of pots and glasses.

"The stage equipment is up for sale, too. We've got speakers, a full karaoke system, Technics turntables and mixer decks.

"Some of the things people will have seen down the years are available - chairs, tables, loads of alcohol and even the club's cash registers.

"We've also got lots of toys left over from the Santa's Grotto event the club held at Christmas.

"One thing worth mentioning is that all items bought must be removed on the day."

The auction takes place at the club on Saturday, February 3 at 10am, but bidders will be able to get in from 8am.

The venue, in Station Road, will also host a viewing event the previous day from 1pm to 6pm.

Announcing the closure of the club, where JCB employees have traditionally socialised, company bosses said changing social trends had seen numbers dip in recent years.

The building will be employed for "different business purposes" when the venue closes, a spokesman said.

JCB made the announcement alongside a pledge to invest £75,000 in the sports pitches and changing rooms neighbouring the venue.

A company spokesman said: "The JCB Lakeside Club first opened more than 45 years ago, when times were very different.

"Fewer people choose to spend their leisure time in social clubs nowadays, so after careful consideration, we have taken the difficult decision to close the premises at the end of the year."

Some readers described the digger giant's decision to close the area's main social hub as "disgusting" after it emerged next year's bookings - including weddings - would not be honoured.

What's on offer at the auction?