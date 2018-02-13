The video will start in 8 Cancel

An "extremely dangerous" Castle Gresley motorist who reached speeds of 96 mph through roadworks and 75mph in a 30mph zone after failing to stop for police has been banned from driving for two years.

Callum Molloy also received a 20-month suspended jail sentence after admitting charges of dangerous driving and driving with no insurance.

The 24-year-old, of Linton Road, Castle Gresley, was ordered by a judge at Taunton Crown Court to complete unpaid work and pay costs.

The court heard that PC Owen Davies tried to stop Molloy's Ford Fiesta on the M5 in Somerset as he was driving at 96mph through roadworks - where there was an advisory limit of 40mph in place.

During the incident, which began at about 12.25am on December 5 last year, he left the M5 at junction 24 and headed into Bridgwater.

During the pursuit, Molloy drove on the wrong side of the road, crossed double white lines, went through red lights on a crossroads at 70mph, mounted and drove across a pavement and reached speeds of 75mph in Taunton Road, where the limit is 30mph.

At one point, an Audi travelling in the opposite direction was forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision as Molloy drove straight towards it.

Even with two blown tyres, Molloy did not stop and eventually he came to a halt in Puriton Hill and was arrested.

PC Davies said: "Callum Molloy had no regard for other road users' safety that day and drove at extremely dangerous speeds during the pursuit.

"Towards the end of the incident he was continuing to drive despite the vehicle suffering two blown tyres.

"His actions could easily have had fatal consequences had he been in collision with another motorist or pedestrian."