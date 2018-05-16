Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"Can I have some eye drops? I think I might have conjunctivitis." In all my years in pharmacy, and there have been a few, this is one of the most common daily requests.

Conjunctivitis, sometimes called 'pink eye' or 'red eye', is a very common problem which affects both children and adults. It is also very contagious.

There are several reasons why the conjunctiva might become inflamed and treatment will vary depending on the underlying cause.

Viruses (e.g. adenovirus associated with colds, sore throats, bronchitis, etc.)

Bacteria (e.g. strains which can cause ear infections, etc.)

Irritants such as shampoos, dirt, smoke and swimming pool chlorine

Allergies such as pollen, dust and a less common allergy that can affect contact lens wearers

(Image: Getty)

Viruses and bacteria cause infective conjunctivitis. In either case the condition can be quite infectious, so it's important to have good hand hygiene and avoid sharing pillows or towels with anyone with the infection.

If an irritant has caused the problem then you will probably be aware of what provoked it, e.g. shampoo in the eyes. In most cases no treatment will be necessary.

Hay fever is probably the most common cause of allergic conjunctivitis and both eyes will generally be affected.

Some simple first aid measures can help. Firstly, boil some water and let it cool, before swabbing the eye with clean cotton wool dipped in the water (use different pieces for each eye to stop the infection from spreading). Secondly, hold a cold flannel over your eyes for a few minutes to soothe and cool them down.

In most cases conjunctivitis can be treated, and it shouldn't be painful. However, there are occasions when urgent medical advice is needed. The following symptoms could be a sign of a more serious problem:

Pain in the eyes

Light sensitivity (known as photophobia)

Disturbances of vision (you cannot see 'normally')

Intense redness in one eye or both eye

So, if you have an eye problem, why not look in on your local community pharmacist.