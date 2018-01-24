Fallen trees and other weather-related issues have been causing delays for motorists this morning.
Overnight, the area was hit with winds of up to 40mph.
Fallen trees have been causing travel problems for commuters this morning, including on the A38 and in Measham, where a road has been closed.
One lane of A38 closed
One lane of the A38 has been closed due to a fallen tree.
Highways England say the tree has fallen on the northbound carriageway between the A516 and the A5111 near Mickleover.
It is thought that the lane could be closed for some time.
Road closed in Measham
A fallen tree is Measham has meant that officers from Leicestershire Police have had to close a road this morning.
Swepstone Road between Sweptstone and Gallows Lane in Measham was closed at around 5.45am and has not yet been re-opened.
Motorists are asked to find alternative routes.