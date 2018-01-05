Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When at the airport most people take extra care to make sure they do not forget any of their belongings but you'd be surprise how many weird and wonderful things get left behind.

Passengers at East Midlands Airport have left behind a host of mind boggling items such as a large set of butcher's knives, a bag of knickers, a breathing mask complete with an oxygen tank and even one false tooth.

Bosses at the Castle Donington airport have been revealing watch items they have in their lost property collection.

Tony Lucas, head of customer services at East Midlands Airport, said: "It never ceases to amaze me just what people do leave behind at the airport.

"But we do realise that people can be under a lot of stress when they come to the airport. If you combine this with the searches we have to conduct, then you start to realise that maybe it is not so hard to understand.

"There are some weird and wonderful things left behind, and it does make you wonder how someone could leave behind things such as a breathing mask with its own tank of oxygen."

Mr Lucas said a couple of the strangest items left were a false tooth and a bag of knickers.

He said: "The false tooth was a molar with a plate which was very discoloured and quite old.

"We also had a bag of knickers that was not taken by the owner. The bag contained four pairs of support knickers which were clearly old and worn.

"I don't know how people could manage to get along without those or not to realise they were missing."

Mr Lucas made an appeal to anyone who has left property at the airport to contact them as soon as possible to try to reclaim it.

He said the airport held items for three months, then would stage an internal staff auction with the proceeds going to charity.

Mr Lucas said: "Of course, we would love it if all the lost property items were reunited with their owners, but that is probably not going to happen.

"But we would appeal to people who think they may have left stuff here to give us a call."

The East Midlands Airport information desk is on 0871 9199000.

Top 10 items left at the airport are: