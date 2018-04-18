Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Family, friends and former colleagues have gathered to celebrate the life of a much-loved retired JCB employee - by planting a tree to keep his memory alive.

A lasting tribute was paid to the late William "Bill" Fradley with the planting of a chestnut tree and commemorative plaque in the grounds of JCB’s World Headquarters in Rocester.

Bill, 79, of High Street, Doveridge, died last October. Before retiring in 2002, he had worked for JCB for 42 years, rising through the ranks to become a senior design and development engineer.

Members of the Fradley family attended the official tree-planting ceremony and were welcomed by JCB’s director of engineering, Bob Womersley, who served as a junior to Bill when he first joined the company.

Bill’s daughter, Helen Fradley, said: "My father continued to hold a deep sense of loyalty to the JCB company and regularly regaled us with anecdotes of the amazing years he spent there.

"From a cold and draughty tin shed working alongside Joseph Bamford, right through to the last years developing and perfecting the JCB-SCM collaboration crawlers, his passion and enjoyment for his work shone brightly."

The family also uncovered a treasure trove of memorabilia from Mr Fradley’s time with the company, including a daily diary of the entire 42 years of his career and his original employee contract, which was signed by JCB founder Joseph Cyril Bamford.

It is hoped some of the memorabilia will be displayed in the Story of JCB at the World Headquarters visitor centre.