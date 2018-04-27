Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scores of people are expected to turn out for a charity fun day at Fradley Park in memory of a former employee who died of bowel cancer in 2017.

Steven Stringer, from Lichfield, worked as a part of the Midland Karting team at the Staffordshire park for almost 20 years.

On Thursday, July 20, Steven died of bowel cancer and is survived by his wife, Stephanie Stringer, and two sons, Michael and Robbie.

Steven, and the rest of his family were supported throughout his illness and following his death by St Giles Hospice, a registered charity which provides care to people dying with cancer.

Carers from the hospice look after people like Steven, and family around them too.

Stephanie said Steven battled through three lines of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

She said: "Nothing worked, we even tried special diets, cannabis oil, you name it we tried it. But again nothing worked. Throughout my husband was incredible, he never once said why me? instead he said why not me? Why should I be luckier than others?

"Besides he was going to fight and keep fighting. Fight he did! He fought for every last breath, even at the end, he was still fighting. I have never been in awe of anyone so much in my life. He spent the last week of his life in St Giles and they were absolutely amazing.

"I really don't know what we would have done without all the care and support that they gave to Steve and all the family, not just me. Because of them we have some happy memories of that time."

The charity fun day will be held on Sunday, April 29, from 10am until 4.30pm at Midland Karting, in Fradley Park.

There will be a bouncy castle, inflatable slide, bucking bronco, vintage wings and plenty of refreshments available. There will also be video games, a visit from two Disney princesses offering glitter tattoos and a raffle with a top prize of two tickets for any England game at Wembley in 2018.

The main event is a four hour go-kart endurance race, with up to ten teams of eight drivers.

Entry for spectators and families is completely free, and any teams wishing to enter the main endurance race, costing £350 per team. Anybody eager to take to the track for a race can take part in practice sessions.

All money raised on the day will be donated to St Giles.

For more information on entering, contact 01543 418419 or email sales@midlandkarting.co.uk.