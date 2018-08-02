Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Farmers throughout the Uttoxeter area are facing a "dire situation" as they struggle to feed their livestock with the heatwave continuing to sweep across the UK.

Despite temporary relief with long-awaited rain in recent days, Uttoxeter farmer David Brookes, who is the National Farmers' Union (NFU) delegate for Staffordshire and the West Midlands Dairy Board chairman, said many farmers were desperate.

As the country basks in the hottest summer since 1976, hard-pressed farmers are feeling the heat for all the wrong reasons, with some having to take animals for slaughter because of the food crisis.

Although there has been a slight break from the sun, with some rain, it has been nowhere near enough to repair the damage already done.

With temperatures now expected to return to upwards of 25C in coming days, farmers face a continuing feeding crisis for their livestock.

Mr Brookes said: "Clearly it is devastating for farmers at the moment with the heatwave. No grass has grown at all since May and anything we do get has been burned off before it can be grazed or harvested.

(Image: Getty)

"We are desperate. The rain was a welcome relief but it is not enough to get things going and rescue the season. Farmers are now having to use their winter forage stock for the cattle as they have nothing to feed them with.

"It will rain later on and the grass will grow but the best grass is produced in the spring, not the autumn. Farmers are having to buy bulk feeds to supplement the food but it is severely restricted.

"Some farmers have found that feed companies have resold their food supply contract for a higher price. There is high demand all across the country.

"We are in a dire situation. I spoke to a merchant for a national company who wanted to talk to someone about what needs to be done as they are desperate.

"Some farmers are fearing what is going to happen because of the drought."

Mr Brookes has also raised concerns about the mental health of farmers who had struggled through a harsh winter and were now facing more weeks of the heatwave.

Farmers are increasingly in need of more food for livestock but demand for suppliers has meant much less is available.

As a result, they are now using the animals' winter food while they can, which could cause them further problems later in the year.

He added that the problem was widespread across the industry, with farmers continuing to go about their work in the most extreme circumstances.

In some cases, slaughterhouses are said to be struggling to keep up with the demand.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The dairy farmer said: "There are concerns about the mental well-being of farmers in this weather and we are asking people for look out for their neighbours.

"Working on the farm can be very isolating so we want people to be aware and careful. There is a real concern at the NFU that the forage banks will suffer with the unprecedented demand this summer.

"Another issue for farmers is water for their stock as the springs are drying up. This is a serious and difficult situation that farmers are now facing."