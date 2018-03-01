Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swadlincote’s rich history is to be celebrated as part of a unique heritage trail - showcasing the likes of boxer Jack Bodell, suffragette Hannah Mitchell and Sharpe's Pottery Museum.

The trail is fast becoming a community project with a total of 30 people, buildings and industries identified as having the most influence upon the former Derbyshire mining town.

Part one of the trail will showcase Swadlincote town centre, while part two will include surrounding areas such as Newhall, Midway, Woodville, Hartshorne and Church Gresley.

These will include everything from Sharpe’s Pottery Museum to Bretby Art Pottery, and Newhall boxer the late Jack Bodell to suffragette Hannah Mitchell. It will also include Swadlincote’s two former cinemas and its long-standing mining heritage.

As well as 27 plaques, there will also be three lecterns; one on The Delph, another at a location to be confirmed to commemorate the town’s pipeworks and a third lectern highlighting the work of TG Green, Mason Cash and Granville Colliery.

Burton and South Derbyshire College pupils have designed a mobile phone app which will provide more information to people using the trail.

The trail is part of South Derbyshire District Council's Swadlincote Townscape Scheme which is using a portion of a £400,000 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

This includes £500 for the trail development and plaques and £500 for research, consultation and associated events (walks) led by The Magic Attic. A total of £700 towards the cost of plaques from the East Midlands Airport Fund has also been received.

The area's county councillors have also approved spending some of their community leadership scheme cash on the trail.

Councillor Gary Musson, who represents Swadlincote Central on the county council, agreed to a £1,000 donation from the fund.

Councillor Linda Chilton, who represents Melbourne which covers villages such as Hartshorne, has agreed a £500 donation.

Councillor Sean Bambrick, who represents Swadlincote North, has approved a £1,000 donation while Stuart Swann, who represents Swadlincote South, has also agreed a £1,000 donation.

Swadlincote Townscape Scheme was set up to improve the special character of Swadlincote town centre's conservation area and also to get people involved in the town’s heritage.

At least £10,000 of this cash is currently being used to revamp The Princess Diana Memorial Garden.

The local desire for a heritage trail came from extensive public consultation for the Swadlincote Townscape project carried out during 2014. This is being turned into reality by the Magic Attic team's local knowledge and archive materials and work by a group of council officers.

Research and the development of a trail around Swadlincote has been overseen by a cross party working group including district and county councillors and officers from both authorities - South Derbyshire District Council and Derbyshire County Council - Swadlincote Tourist Information Centre and The Magic Attic.

A logo for the project has been designed as a result of a competition which was run at the Festival of Leisure and attracted high-quality entries.

The trail has now been approved by the council's planning committee.

About the plaques and lecterns

There will be 13 square pavement plaques made of bronze with the words 'Swadlincote Heritage Trail' around the top of the plaque and 'The Earth Our Wealth' will be written around the bottom in raised lettering.

Each will also have a logo, QR (quick response) code - a barcode which will allow mobile phone users to access further information, and a sentence describing the reason for the plaque's location. Each plaque will be 30cm square, with the information itself contained within a circle to match the wall plaques.

There will be 14 circular wall plaques made of zinc, also etched with the words 'Swadlincote Heritage Trail' around the top and 'The Earth Our Wealth' around the bottom.

There will be three A1-size lecterns. The lecterns will be chosen to match the existing street furniture and be long lasting and vandal/graffiti proof (as far as is possible).

All the sites are individual buildings or paved/grassed areas.

The trails

TRAIL A – Swadlincote town centre

Edmund Sharpe – located at Sharpe’s Pottery Museum on the right hand side of main entrance near the existing plaque. It will say ‘Our trail starts here’.

Majestic Cinema, located on the pavement in Majestic Place, off Alexandra Road, Swadlincote. It will say ‘Majestic Cinema and theatre ran here from 1933 to 1962’

Diana Memorial. It will be located on the pavement at the corner of West Street and Grove Street, Swadlincote. It will say ‘Dedicated as a garden in 1981 by South Derbyshire District Council chairman Councillor Roy Nutt and HRH The Princess Anne’.

New Empire Cinema, in West Street, Swadlincote. This is currently The Lounge Bar. It will be located on the wall. It will say ‘The Empire Picture Palace stood here 1912-1930s when it was demolished to build the New Empire’.

John Avery – It will be located on the wall at the former Bear Inn’, 17 West Street, Swadlincote. It will say ‘John Avery, Impresario, born here 1927.

The Delph, Swadlincote. This will be a lectern. Its location is to be confirmed.

Swadlincote Town Hall, on The Delph. It will be located on the pavement in front of steps to left. There will be a scales of justice etching with the words ‘Swadlincote Town Hall built in 1861. Petty Crimes Court held here ‘Under the Clock’ for around 100 years’.

Richard Holden. It will be located on the pavement on The Delph Swadlincote on other side of the steps to Swadlincote Town Hall. It will say ‘Richard Holden, from Swadlincote: Royal Armourer 1644-1709’.

Helen Allingham. It will be located on the wall of the British Heart Foundation, 7 High Street, Swadlincote. It will say ‘Helen Allingham, artist, born here 1848’.

Salt Bros stores. It will be located on the wall of 26a High St, Swadlincote. It will say ‘The original much-loved ‘Salt Brothers Stores’ stood here and at other sites from 1890-1982’.

Paramount Cars. It will be located on the wall of The Clark’s Shop and Ladbrokes, 50 High Street, Swadlincote. It will say ‘Paramount Cars made here 1948-1951’.

Swadlincote Pipeworks. This will be a lectern and its location is to be confirmed.

Swadlincote’s Mining Heritage. This will be located on the pavement at The Pipeworks by the miner’s sculpture. It will say ‘Celebrating 700 years of Mining heritage: Mining first recorded here in 1293’.

Sanitary Ware. It will be located on the pavement of The Pipeworks by the miner’s sculpture. It will say ‘Wragg’s and Woodward’s made pipes on this site and exported them all around the world: part of Swadlincote’s famous sanitary ware industry’.

Alexandra Rink. It will be located on the pavement of the Connexions/Rink Passage (entrance was by the steps outside Connexions). It will have musical notes on pavement, saying ‘Alexandra Rink Entertainment Venue stood here 1909-1991’.

TRAIL B

Newhall, Woodville, Midway and Hartshorne

Mining and pottery heritage. This will be a lectern located in Common Road on the left hand side going downhill on the opposite side to the skate park and further down the slope near the roundabout by Maurice Lea Memorial Park. It will say ‘The works of TG Green, Mason Cash and Granville Colliery stood a short walk from here and people used these paths to walk to work. Memories and some buildings remain but the views are now over The National Forest’.

Maurice Lea Memorial Park. This will be located on pavement near but not on Maurice Lea Park gates, in York Road. It will say ‘Follow the Trail from Sharpe’s Pottery Museum and find out more about our park: * leaflet * online * download the App *’.

Former Everton and England footballer George Harrison. This will be located on the wall of The Rising Sun, 77 Church Street, Church Gresley. It will say ‘George Harrison international footballer. Born in Church Gresley on July 18, 1892. Ran this public house between 1936 and his death in Feb 1939.’

Tram sheds. This will be located on the pavement just outside Eureka Park’s Midland Road entrance. There will be tram, fairground, and munitions etching. It will say ‘The Tram Sheds stood here 1906-2012’.

Eureka Park. This will be located in the pavement to the left hand side of Eureka Park’s main gates as you look at them. It will say ‘Follow the Trail from Sharpe’s Pottery Museum and find out more about our park: * leaflet * online * download the App *’.

Moses Cartwright’s colliery ‘Owd Shoddy’ pit. This will be located on the pavement at Midland Road, by Eureka Park. It will say ‘Owd Shoddy Pit entrance, above Eureka Coal Seam, stood here until 1914’.

George Widdows. This will be located on a wall on a metal fence near the railings which overlook part of Springfield Junior School, in Springfield Road, Swadlincote - most relevant to Widdows. It will say ‘Springfield Junior School main building. Designed by George Widdows, Architect. Opened 1937’.

Charlie Hextall, poacher, actor and well-known character. This will be located on the wall nearest to path into park at 16-18 Midway Road. It will say ‘Charlie Hextall 1884-1964 - Swadlincote’s Robin Hood – was often seen here’.

Jack Bodell plaque 1. This will be located on the pavement by road sign end of Dalston Road, Newhall. It will say ‘Jack Bodell, Boxing Legend, grew up here in the 1940s’.

Jean Hanson - Hanson’s chemist became Dean & Smedley. It will be located on the wall of 1 West Street, Swadlincote. It will say ‘Jean Hanson, Physicist, 1919-1973. Born and grew up here, at Hanson’s Chemists’.

Hannah Mitchell. Located on the wall next to 11 Oversetts Road Newhall. This will be confirmed as the property is for sale. It will say ‘Hannah Mitchell, Suffragette, lived here in the early 1900s’.

Derby, Chelsea and England footballer Ben Warren. This will be located on the wall of the Thorntree Inn, in Thorntree Lane Newhall. It will say ‘Ben Warren, International Footballer. Born here 1879’.

Bretby Art Pottery. This will be located on the wall of Bretby Pottery Showroom, Swadlincote Road, Woodville. It will say ‘Follow the Trail from Sharpe’s Pottery Museum: * leaflet * online * download the App * Keep up to date online with The Heritage Trust’s progress on restoring Bretby Art Pottery Showroom to its former glory’.

Jack Bodell plaque 2. This will be located on the wall at a location to be confirmed. It will say ‘Jack Bodell, Boxing Legend, lived here November 1973 to December 1983’.