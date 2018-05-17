Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A team working at Fauld Mine took to the great outdoors to protect one of the UK's foremost wildlife havens.

British Gypsum employees working at the mine in Fauld have boosted Staffordshire Wildlife Trust's work by taking part in an action day to carry out scrub control on Gentleshaw Common, near Cannock Chase.

The common is seen as a significant Site of Special Scientific Interest in the county.

The group has been helping the trust on the common support their local community by keeping the lowland heathland reserve from disappearing under a blanket of scrub and ensuring the space is kept open for everyone to be able to make the most of the landscape.

(Image: SGB PHOTOGRAPHY LTD)

The action day involved the group of six British Gypsum staff cutting down oak and silver birch saplings on an area of the heathland.

Allowing the saplings to continue to grow would result in large areas of lowland heathland being lost and replaced by woodland.

Marie Prince, British Gypsum's safety, health, environment and quality coordinator at Fauld who is part of the volunteering group, said: "Getting colleagues together from British Gypsum's Fauld Mine and head office to support this type of vital work was really rewarding for all of us.

"As part of our company's commitment to sustainability, we work with many wildlife trusts around the country. We really enjoyed seeing the work of the Staffordshire group first-hand and making a real impact on the day."

Hayley Dorrington, Southern Heathland reserves warden for the trust, said: "The group was fantastic and very efficient. A very large area of saplings was removed revealing the heathland species below.

"Our aim is to protect the common as a haven for a whole host of wildlife, including birds, solitary bees and wasps, as well as many species of plants including bog asphodel, heather and fly-catching carnivorous plants.

"Heathland management is a continuous process and without the volunteers' support, I think Gentleshaw Common would look very different. We will be monitoring the areas they cleared to see what species return."

Gentleshaw Common is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest for its variety of wildlife, in particular, its heather species. The common is home to many species of birds, bees and wasps, as well as many types of plants including bog asphodel, heather and fly-catching carnivorous sundew.

The volunteer group meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month with each work party taking place between 10.30am and 3pm.

Anybody wanting more information can contact Hayley Dorrington at Staffordshire Wildlife Trust on 01384 221798 or email h.dorrington@staffs-wildlife.org.uk

More information on how to volunteer with Staffordshire Wildlife Trust is available at www.staffs-wildlife.org.uk/volunteer.