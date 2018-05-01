Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major decision on whether to allow hundreds of homes to be built across swathes of Uttoxeter countryside could now be made in Westminster, it has emerged.

In another twist in what has become an ongoing saga in recent months, Uttoxeter's MP Andrew Griffiths has confirmed the Government's housing department is now considering "calling in" the controversial Hazelwalls Farm application.

That means the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government could now make the final call on whether to allow 429 houses to be built off Timber Lane.

East Staffordshire Borough Council is due to consider David Wilson Homes' application for the second time on Tuesday, May 15 at 2pm.

But according to Mr Griffiths, the Government will not allow planning permission to be granted while its ministers consider whether or not to 'call in' the proposals.

The Tory MP said: "This is a very welcome breather for the planning process into the Hazelwalls development.

"It is important that the concerns of residents are properly heard and that the breach of the settlement boundary is considered.

"I will continue to work with local councillors to ensure that the local community has their say on this development."

The latest revelation comes after Mr Griffiths wrote to former Housing Secretary Sajid Javid MP about concerns residents had not been properly consulted before East Staffordshire Borough Council approved the Hazelwalls plan last summer.

Small Business Minister Mr Griffiths argued they had not had chance to respond adequately to the fact nearly a fifth of the estate lay outside agreed development boundaries.

Council chief executive Andy O'Brien agreed to put the application back before the planning committee and launch a second public consultation on the proposals, which closed earlier this week.

And Mr Javid's department is now examining the facts to decide whether the final call should be taken out of the council's hands altogether.

Borough planning committee chairman Edward Barker said: "I'm surprised this has happened, as I thought we were progressing along the right lines.

"Now we'll have to wait to see what happens, but we'll continue to follow the correct procedure in the meantime."

An East Staffordshire Borough Council spokesman said: "The deadline for a further round of statutory planning consultation passed on April 25.

"This enabled residents to comment on the settlement boundary. Following the consultation, the planning committee will consider again the planning policy implications associated with the settlement boundary."

It comes shortly after Hazelwalls Impact Group (HIG) was banned from using Waitrose's community room to organise its campaign against the new estate.

Members were turned away from the Bridge Street supermarket after a mysterious complaint had been made about their use of the room.

Speaking at the time, a Waitrose spokesman said: "We're sorry for the previous misunderstanding on this - we have always had a policy that we don't host campaigning groups in our community rooms, because we're a politically-neutral organisation."