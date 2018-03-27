The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uttoxeter youngsters are being invited to spend the Easter holidays playing sport with the community arm of Burton Albion.

Children aged five to 12 can attend one of two Burton Albion Community Trust-run multi-skills holiday courses.

The daily events will take place from 8.30am to 3.30pm at Windsor Park Middle School, in Springfield Road, Uttoxeter.

They will run from Wednesday to Friday, April 4 to 6, and Monday to Wednesday, April 9 to 11.

Those taking part can enjoy football, street hockey, dance, basketball, archery and "many more" sports.

A community trust spokesman said: "Children will have the opportunity to make new friends and have lots of fun."

Parents can pay £30 to send their child on the sessions for three days and £12 for one day.

Those who do not pay in advance will be charged £14 per day.

They can book their children onto the courses online at www.burtonalbioncommunitytrust.co.uk or by calling 01283 246207.