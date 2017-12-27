The video will start in 8 Cancel

A blaze involving a large agricultural building with gas bottles inside was attended by fire crews from seven stations.

Crews have been on the scene at a farmhouse building believed to be used as a workshop, in Orton Lane, Twycross, since the early hours of the morning today, Wednesday, December 27. The village is also home to Twycross Zoo.

Crews from Atherstone station, Ashby station, Coalville, Polesworth, Leicester's Western station, and a command support vehicle from Shepshed were called out at 3.41am.

The call was received from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service to a large agricultural fire involving gas bottles.

Several gas cylinders were moved out of the building and two main jets were used while fire engines were being used to ferry water.

Firefighters are now damping down hot spots.