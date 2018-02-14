The video will start in 8 Cancel

A large fire ripped through the Holywell Mill in Ashby last night, Tuesday, February 13.

Several fire crews were called at 7.38pm to reports of smoke billowing out of the old mill in Burton Road.

They were still tackling the blaze into this afternoon, Wednesday, February 14. Police confirmed nobody was in the building at the time and nobody was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Here's everything we know so far:

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service received several calls to a "large fire incident" in Burton Road, Ashby, at around 7:38pm.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 8.57pm to assist in tackling the blaze. Two crews from Swadlincote and Melbourne were also called to help.

Witnesses said the fire spread rapidly within 10 minutes and destroyed the entire roof of the mill.

Police closed Burton Road at around 9pm until 11am the next day which caused delays for motorists in the area.

Police confirmed nobody was in the building at the time and nobody was hurt in the fire.

Fire crews worked all night to extinguish the inferno. They were still dampening the fire at 1am this afternoon.

Residents were warned by police to keep windows and doors shut.