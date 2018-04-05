The video will start in 8 Cancel

A person has been trapped in a notorious Swadlincote lift for more than two hours, as firefighters work desperately to free them.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that firefighters were sent out the the scene at 12.50pm to reports that the lift in High Street had broken down, and that a person was trapped inside.

Firefighters are currently at the scene attempting to free the person, along with a lift engineer who will fix the fault.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A crew from Swadlincote are in attendance at the scene with the lift engineer and are attempting to rescue one person stuck in a car park lift at Coppice Side, Swadlicote.

"The incident is still ongoing."

It is the third time firefighters have been called out this year, after the lift has broken down, leaving people trapped.

In February, two men were also rescued from a lift in High Street in the town.