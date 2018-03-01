Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters in Leicestershire have urged people to stay away from derelict buildings after a blaze at the disused Holywell Mill in Ashby was confirmed as an arson attack.

Last week the county's Fire and Rescue Service announced the fire at the historic mill was started deliberately and confirmed Leicestershire Police were investigating the incident.

The blaze broke out just after 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 13, at the abandoned mill off Burton Road in Ashby. Firefighters worked through the night to put out the flames, which were eventually extinguished at around 1pm the following day.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The incident at Holywell Mill in Ashby has been recorded as a deliberate fire following a joint investigation utilising regional resources. As a result, an arson investigation is in progress.

"Local officers are conducting inquiries around the area and we would welcome any information that people may have to assist us with identifying the suspects who started this fire.

"If you have any information which may assist Leicestershire Police in their investigation, please call them on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers."

Firefighters are now urging people to stay away from derelict buildings, warning residents of the risks associated with going inside unused premises.

They added that several people had been seen going inside Holywell Mill in recent times.

A spokesman said: "We are aware that this building has been insecure recently and that people have been seen entering the building.

"We remind everyone of the dangers of entering old, derelict buildings as they pose a huge risk. Structures can be unstable with many hazards inside, including falling debris and holes in floors. There is also a risk from asbestos in many old buildings which again presents a hazard to health."

Firefighters said that by going into an abandoned or derelict building, intruders could be trespassing on private land. While trespass is not a crime, anyone discovered can be sued by the landowner in a civil court.