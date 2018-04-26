Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have been patrolling Mercia Marina in Willington this week in a bid to ensure people stay safe as the temperatures rose across the UK.

The warmer weather, particularly over the weekend, saw people across Burton and South Derbyshire flock towards water, which has prompted Derbyshire Fire and Rescue is step up warnings to people about the hidden dangers of swimming in open water in warm weather.

As areas such as Barton Marina, Foremark Reservoir, Albert Village Lake and Branston Water Park become popular family destinations the fire service wants to warn people about how to stay safe around water.

Station manager John Cooke said: "Each year more than 300 people drown after tripping, falling or just by underestimating the risks associated with being near water and many more people are left with life changing injuries in water related incidents.

"The fire service is raising awareness of the risks associated with being near open water. Throughout the week, firefighters and community safety officers will be attending Derby University, Trent Lock and Mercia Marina highlighting these dangers so people can enjoy the water safely and not end up as one of these shocking statistics."

Water safety lead Dawn Whittaker said: "Most people would be shocked to hear that those people who drown often just happen to be near water, such as runners and walkers. They are unaware of the risks and are totally unprepared for the scenario of ending up in the water.

"By highlighting this issue and making sure simple safety messages reach them we hope to reduce the number of these needless deaths."

Advice from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue

The fire service has issued advice for sun-lovers: