Four people have had to be rescued after becoming trapped in a lift in Swadlincote - the second time someone has been stuck this year.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service sent firefighters from Swadlincote to Coppice Side at 7.10pm this evening, Friday, December 12, after four people became trapped in the car park lift.

Firefighters helped all of the people out and they are reported as being "safe and well".

It is the second time this year that firefighters have been called to the lift after two people had to be rescued after it broke down on Thursday, December 4.

The lift, which connects the supermarket to the Pipeworks shopping complex, has a history of breaking down. It is a vital for disabled people and families with young children to get between the two shopping parks, as the only alternative way is by walking up some winding stairs.

In 2014, the lift was subject to so much vandalism that it had to be switched off overnight to prevent more damage being done.