The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have freed two men who were trapped in a lift in Swadlincote for 45 minutes.

Crews from Swadlincote were called to the lift in High Street, Swadlincote, at 1.34pm to rescue the men who had become trapped inside.

The lift, which sits in the middle of the town centre, is often used by disabled people or people pushchairs to get them to the Morrisons supermarket.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our firefighters went down to High Street in Swadlincote after being told two men were stuck in a lift.

"They were quickly rescued by firefighters who manually wound the lift down and prised the doors open to get them out."

Meanwhile, the lift in the Pipeworks development in the town has broken down twice already this year, leaving people trapped.