Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

JCB has taken the wraps off a new generation of machines manufactured in Uttoxeter - after one of the biggest investment programmes in its history.

The company has ploughed £110 million into developing its X Series tracked excavator.

The new product is starting to roll off production lines at JCB Heavy Products in Uttoxeter and is now being launched to customers around the world.

It will compete in a global tracked excavator market where almost 190,000 machines are sold every year.

JCB chairman Lord Bamford said: "The market for tracked excavators has grown enormously since JCB made its first one in 1965 and we now export these machines all over the world.

"The X Series is an evolutionary product which also contains high levels of innovation.

"The operators have been at the heart of its development and they will find it extremely comfortable to use.

"While the cost of the development of the X Series is a big investment for a private company to make, we are very happy to do it because the market opportunity is huge."

Group CEO Graeme Macdonald said: "This is a massive investment and underlines just how serious JCB is in building its presence in the tracked excavator sector.

"Over the last four years our design team has been developing a game-changing excavator, one that is ready to seize the opportunity offered by the period of growth the construction industry is currently experiencing."



JCB manufactured its first tracked excavator in 1965 and the X Series named after the Roman numeral "X", which represents "10".

It is the 10th generation of this particular type of JCB product. Some of its main features include a cab which is 15 per cent larger than previous models, making it one of the biggest on the market.

Fuel consumption is also 15 per cent more efficient and it is 10 per cent more productive.

A JCB spokesman said: "JCB’s investment in new products is running at historic levels and recent innovations launched include the JCB Hydradig wheeled excavator, a range of 14 mini and midi tracked excavators, new wheeled loading shovels and DualTech VT Loadalls, which combine the best characteristics of powershift and hydrostatic drives."

The firm recently announced 600 new jobs, many of which are in Uttoxeter and Rocester, have been created to deal with "unprecedented global demand" for its machines.