The first resident to set up home at an East Staffordshire beauty spot says "it was love at first sight" after settling into her new property.

Julia Giovenco is the first person to buy a home at Lakeside Apartments, a new housing development based at Barton Marina.

Family-owned Cameron Homes, based near Lichfield, is building a total of 54 two-bedroom apartments, including nine penthouses, at the marina in Barton under Needwood.

A bunch of flowers was presented to the new homeowner to welcome her to her new two-bedroomed property.

Julia, who works for an accountancy firm, decided to relocate closer to the company's new office in Lichfield.

She said: "My sister suggested I look at the Lakeside Apartments having visited the marina for a shopping day.

"After exploring a few other options, I visited the development sales office and was overwhelmed by the professionalism of Cameron Homes.

"The team showed me around and I fell in love with the two-bedroom property in the gatehouse from very first sight.

"I immediately decided to put down a deposit and secure what is now my new home. I moved in recently and my experience so far has been amazing. I have found people are so friendly and welcoming.

"Cameron Homes staff on site and in the sales office have been outstanding, happy to solve any problems there might be quickly and efficiently and I want to thank them for exceeding my expectations."

Bosses said that the development had attracted strong interest since its launch last year and most of the homes were now sold. Only 12 homes in the final block now remain on the market, with prices starting at £220,000.

Sales manager of Cameron Homes, Bev Coleman, said: "This is one of our most exciting and successful developments and we are sure that the final few homes will soon be sold.

"A new community is being created at Barton Marina and we are delighted it is proving such a success.

"Its perfect position takes advantage of the vibrancy of the marina and the beautiful rural setting."

All the homes at the development, which are being built in three blocks linked by a gatehouse, either have views over the marina, which features 300 boats, restaurants, bars, a cinema and delicatessen, or they face the large lake, woodland and towpaths.