Residents in Rolleston have been praised for helping keep water out of properties after the village was hit by severe flooding.

But some motorists were blasted for driving too quickly through the flood waters and creating waves which had risked lapping into homes.

Householders have today spoken of the chaos they experienced as water levels rose, reaching the doorsteps of homes. This morning levels were dropping, but many villagers say they fear problems will only get worse when new homes are built there.

The flooding hit Rolleston yesterday afternoon as the Rolleston Brook burst its banks and caused mayhem across the village. Many children had to wade through "cold and muddy" floodwaters as they made their way home from school and locals had to deploy sandbags to protect homes.

Station Road, Brookside, School Lane, Burnside and Marston Lane were affected, with at 12 inches of water in some parts. It came as East Staffordshire suffered 24 hours of rain with much of the country still sodden after the snow a week ago, which led to the brook bursting its banks.

Parts of Marchington, and areas of Willington and Newton Solney in South Derbyshire were also hit.

This morning it was the big clear up for residents in Rolleston after the great escape as homes avoided being flooded by a whisker. Deborah Salt, 42, of Station Road, said some cars were not slowing down as they drove through the floods.

She said: "It was really bad, the whole road was impassable. The problem was we had cars driving through it, with a few people not slowing down and it created a 'tidal wave'.

"My house has never flooded as my drive slopes upwards but it was a bit touch and go for some people as the water was coming up to the doors. Everyone managed to escape without water coming in the house. I am glad it is gone now.

"If we had heavy rain last night it would be a different matter this morning but it is clear. I had to move my car and park it down the road to collect my children from school and then we had to wade through the water. It has created a bit of a mess but as far as I know it has not gone inside which is very lucky."

Matt Taylor has experienced flooding in Station Road twice in the first year he moved to Rolleston.

He said: "I have lived here for five years and this is the third or fourth time we have to go to these lengths.

"I was certain my house was going to flood this time. Other people from the village came round to really help us fight against it and push the water back. If it wasn't for them I was certain the water would have got in.

"When I bought the house in 2012, I was told it only happened once in 100 years and it happened two times that year. I have never lived anywhere else that floods like this. It seems to be every few years. I just want it to be sorted. We had to build our own dam and if it wasn't for that, the water would have come in.

"The water went all the way up to the back garden. We were hauling sandbags. It was traumatic. It is not a question of if it happens again."

He added that he felt "plans to build houses on the old college field are only going to make it worse".

Michelle Johnson, who lives in Rolleston, said cars were creating bow waves as they pushed through the water.

She said: "It came really quick but that is what happens in a village like this. It comes as quick as it goes. Cars were coming up the road at speed and it looked like a tidal wave. Something has got to be done about this but it has not happened for many years."

A resident, who did not want to be named, said the flooding will only get worse when new homes are built nearby.

They said: "At around 1.30pm people were phoning the police and fire brigade as it has been a while since it happened this bad. It has got worse because of the new houses that have been built and there is going to be more when they build houses on the old fields as the water will run down to here.

"Cars were going through and because of the weight the water was going right up our cars and everyone was getting worried. My husband parked his car across the road to stop people driving through but people keeping pushing road. People were in tears they were that worried. It did become very heated with the arrogance of some drivers coming through.

"It was mayhem and people were getting upset in the houses. I have never seen it like that and we were trying to reason with people. It was very scary. Children were falling over in it."

A Rolleston parent said they child had to walk through the water.

They said: "I have a little boy in the primary school so we had to come out and walk through the water. It was really cold and muddy. We have not had it like this for a few years. The drains were cleared and it seemed to get better but there is only so much you can do. We just had too much water."