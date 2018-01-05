The video will start in 8 Cancel

A flash sale offering 20% off one million seats on selected flights has been launched by budget airline Flybe.

The deal is available on routes across the UK and Europe.

The firm, which has a base at East Midlands Airport, is also including routes operated by its franchise partners Blue Islands and Stobart Air, reports DevonLive.

Flybe operates more UK domestic flights than any other airline, and with destinations also to mainland Europe including Berlin, Geneva, Milan, Amsterdam and Paris, customers have a comprehensive choice of business destinations as well European city breaks and UK getaways to choose from.

The offers are available for travel between January 30 and July 11 this year.

Bookings can be made from today through to midnight on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at www.flybe.com.