Every fancy just heading off on a day trip but you don't want to get stuck in the traffic?

Well, now there is a way by taking to the skies as the world of aviation is about to get cheaper.

New flight-sharing app Wingly is offering pilots and passengers the chance to split the cost of flying, be it for a day trip somewhere in the UK or simply for the thrill of looking down on local landmarks from up above.

Previously put to the test by our colleagues at Leeds Live, there are dozens of airports all over the country which offer the service, and plenty of flights go from Tatenhill Airfield near Burton too.

Most pilots signed up to Wingly have planes that can seat between two and five passengers. And the more people that sign up, the cheaper the flight becomes.

So where can you fly from using Wingly, and more importantly, where can you go?

Current listings on the website for the Burton area include a flight above Alton Towers theme park - flying from Tatenhill Airfield, taking in Uttoxeter Racecourse and the JCB Headquarters en-route, all for just £40 per person.

Or maybe you want to take advantage of the summer sunshine and head to the coast?

(Image: Wingly)

For £122 per person you could fly from Tatenhill to Skegness, in Lincolnshire. The flights land at Ingoldmells Aerodrome, with a two-hour stay at the seaside resort before heading home.

There is also the opportunity to enjoy a day's break in Dorset, make the most of a flight over Snowdonia in Wales, or take a flight over the famous Silverstone racetrack, Northamptonshire, which has been used for many years for the Grand Prix.

Pilots must verify their licences and medicals before registering on the website and can cancel the flight if they feel the flying conditions are going to be dangerous.

Passengers must also verify their identity by uploading their passport to ensure the safety of both parties.

More information is available by visiting the Wingly website.