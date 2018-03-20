Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kind-hearted shoppers are being urged to help those in need this Easter by donating items of food while they are doing their shopping.

Central England Co-operative is urging customers and members across Burton and South Derbyshire to support its Easter Foodbank Appeal.

The store chain collected more than 60,000 items as part of its successful Christmas Foodbank Appeal – which helped create more than 16,000 meals – and now wants to replicate this success during the build up to Easter.

Bosses are urging customers and members to drop off one or more items – ranging from food to toiletries at store food banks from Monday, March 19, to Monday, April 2.

The items will then be collected up, packed into parcels with enough food to create meals for three days and distributed to help people in need across Burton and South Derbyshire.

Some of the stores taking part include the Co-ops in Willington, Hatton, Burton and Overseal.

Martyn Cheatle, Central England Co-operative chief executive, said: "Everyone involved with the society was delighted with the amazing response by customers and members to our Christmas Foodbank Appeal and this is why we have decided to help people in need this Easter.

"Our Christmas campaign saw enough food donated to create 5,500 food parcels and make a real difference in our communities.

"We want to continue to help people by continuing our great work with food banks and this is why we are launching our Easter Foodbank Appeal to encourage our customers and members to help provide vital food and supplies for people across the area.

"All we are asking is that people drop off one or more items into our food banks this Easter and help make a real difference."

Items that can be donated include shopping basket staples from tea, sugar and cereals to other essentials such as toiletries and hygiene products to ensure people can maintain their dignity during times of crisis.

Paul Brookhouse, from Hope Centre food bank, operates a weekly foodbank in Derbyshire for people in need in the area and is backing the society's Easter Foodbank Appeal.

He said: "We have to remember that there are people who are in very difficult situations all year round who need our help and support.

"During Easter we ask for people not to just donate chocolate or Easter eggs, but the vital everyday items we need such as cereal, tinned meat and fish and UHT (ultra-high temperature) milk.

"Just one item would make a huge difference to help us as a foodbank ensure that people do not go hungry."

The Central England Co-operative Society has permanent food bank collection points in hundreds of its stores all year, which have resulted in thousands of people every month from Birmingham to Norfolk being given enough food to cook meals.

The society works with more than 50 different foodbanks to provide emergency food and support to individuals and families in crisis throughout the year.

The Easter Foodbank Appeal will run from Monday, March 19 to Monday, April 2, and items can be dropped off in special Easter egg-themed foodbank bins at Central England Co-op food stores.

A full list of the stores taking part in the appeal can be found by visiting www.centralengland.coop/beingcoopy

Key items needed by food banks during Easter include: