Food standards chiefs are looking into claims some Christmas turkeys bought from a supermarket giant were "rotten".

Uttoxeter woman Jane Plant was among dozens of shoppers across the UK who spoke out after buying a turkey from Tesco.

She alleged the festive bird she bought from Uttoxeter's Tesco store was so smelly she thought it was her husband's feet.

Now bosses at the Food Standards Agency have confirmed they are looking into the matter.

But bosses at the watchdog stressed there was "no evidence" of problems in Tesco's supply chain.

A spokesman said: "Tesco have confirmed that they are investigating the complaints they have received about turkeys on a case-by-case basis.

"Investigations are continuing and we will take appropriate action if necessary."

Speaking to the Mirror, Mrs Plant said she had to apologise to her hubby after blaming his feet for the "funny smell" in her house.

She said she had bought the bird from the Town Meadows Way Tesco superstore on Thursday, December 21.

Mrs Plant was among dozens of consumers who alleged they had bought "rotten" turkeys from other UK Tesco stores.

Many took to social media to claim they had been left with no meal.

Others said they were forced to order emergency takeaways.

A Tesco spokesman said: "We've sold hundreds of thousands of great quality British turkeys this Christmas.

"We have exceptionally high standards so we will look to address the small number of complaints in recent days.

"We will get in touch with each customer so we can investigate how these instances may have happened."

It is understood Tesco sold more than half a million turkeys this year.

The number of complaints received relates to less than 0.1 per cent of the turkeys sold.

Tesco is apologising, providing refunds and offering goodwill gestures to allegedly-affected customers.