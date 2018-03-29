Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of friends are set to visit 12 football clubs in the Midlands in just eight days while continually kicking a ball - all in the name of charity.

East Midlands Airport worker Matt Roberts is among the group who will walk 170 miles in eight days for CLIC Sargent, a charity supporting children and young people with cancer. all the way along the route the team will be kicking a football between them.

The 35-year-old, who is an operations development and safety assistant at the Castle Donington airport, set off on his charity effort on Friday, March 23, with his brother Jonathan, 41, and friend Simon Milbourne, 34. Simon's sons Tyler and Charlie Milbourne,14 and 12, will also walk alongside them for part of their journey.

The group departed from Port Vale Football Club's ground Vale Park in Stoke-on-Trent and will head to Stoke City, Burton Albion, Walsall, Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Notts County and Derby County.

They aim to arrive at Derby County's Pride Park Stadium on Friday, March 30, just in time for kick-off for the Sunderland match in the Championship, after tackling an average distance of 26 miles a day.

The 170 miles that will be walked represents the £170 grant which CLIC Sargent gives to families and young adults to help with the immediate financial needs that they face after a cancer diagnosis.

The walkers are hoping to raise £2,500 in sponsorship and are calling for people to donate what they can to help support young cancer patients and their families.

Mr Roberts said: "I have seen what great work CLIC Sargent do to support young people and families. I feel this challenge is the least I can do to try and help raise money to support this wonderful charity."

As if the challenging walk was not tough enough, the lads will kick a football along the entirety of the walk.

CLIC Sargent is the UK's leading cancer support charity for children and young people aged up to 24 and their families. Its team including social workers, cancer nurses and play specialists providing emotional, practical and financial support.

Those wanting to sponsor the fund-raising challenge can do so here.