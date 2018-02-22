Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Players and fans from two Sunday league football sides are alleged to have got involved in an "angry confrontation" which led to a match being abandoned in Swadlincote.

A 23-year-old man was also taken to hospital with a head injury. The incident is alleged to have involved angry scenes between the two opposing sides and some fans, and led to police being called.

The match was between home side Springfield Spartans and visiting Ashby side Marlborough Rovers and was a fixture in the Burton and District Sunday League being played on a pitch near Swadlincote Ski Centre in the town on Sunday afternoon, February 18.

The referee abandoned the match five minutes before the end with the score at 2-2 as the confrontation ensued, it is alleged.

Andy Collins, referee appointments secretary from the Burton and District Sunday League, told the Burton Mail that the referee from the match reported to him afterwards and Mr Collins believes the confrontation started when one Spartans player was sent off and a comment was then made by a player from the opposing team.

The situation "quickly escalated" with players from both teams and some fans allegedly getting involved, he said. The referee then made the decision to abandon the game, said Mr Collins.

Mr Collins said: "This is not a regular occurrence in the league, this is only the first or second incident this season."

A full report on the incident has now been sent to the Birmingham County Football Association, which the Burton league is part of.

The report will then be considered with the possibility that the teams and players could be diciplined. After this has been completed, the Burton and District Sunday League can deal with situation as it sees fit, said Mr Collins.

Springfield Spartans officially resigned from the league on Sunday evening, said Mr Collins. It is not known if this decision is connected to the incident at the match.

Derbyshire police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were also called in as a result of the confrontation.

A police spokesman said they were called at around 12.50pm regarding an incident reported to have taken place on the field where the football match was being held.

He said: "Officers attended the scene near Sir Herbert Wragg Way and, shortly afterwards, a 23-year-old man was transported to Queen's Hospital in Burton for treatment having suffered a minor head injury."

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We received a call at 12.03pm on February 18 to the football pitch in Swadlincote. The caller reported that someone had been assaulted. We sent a crewed ambulance to the scene and one patient chose to make their own way to hospital."

We have asked the Birmingham County Football Association for a comment but have received no response.