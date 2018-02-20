Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Football pitches used by youngsters in Tutbury have to be cleared of dog mess each time before they are used, it has been emerged.

Residents in the village say there have been issues with some owners not clearing up after their pets on pavements around the historic village and on the football pitches in Cornmill Lane.

People who live in the village say the problem have escalated during the winter months and it seems to be getting worse.

A resident in the village, who asked not to be named, said: "People have been leaving their dog mess on the pavement, waiting for others to step in it.

"It has got a lot worse recently and there just seems to be mess on every other path you walk on.

"Me and my wife often have to avoid the mess when we take our own dogs out for a walk. We manage to pick it up after ourselves so why can't other people?

"It's clear that it is just one or two people doing this, as we have spoken to many dog walkers who have said the same thing as we do."

Tutbury Parish Council says there have been ongoing problems with dog fouling on paths and the football pitches at Cornmill Lane, which are used by the New Inn football team and Tutbury Tigers junior teams. The mess that is left on the pitches has to be cleaned up before every time it is played on.

There is a dog waste bin at the pedestrian entrance to the playing fields and councillors want dog walkers to use the bin in Cornmill Lane. A dog bag dispenser has been put up on the fields, which is believed to have helped the problem at first, but is having less of an impact now.

Karen Duffill, clerk at Tutbury Parish Council, said: "The problem has increased significantly. It could be because it is now darker so people think they can get away with it.

"Whenever councillors have seen it, it has been reported to East Staffordshire Borough Council. They are responsive and have removed it when it has been reported.

"We also have some volunteers who have sprayed biodegradable luminous paint on the mess when they see it. This works to help in two ways because it makes it more noticeable for people walking around but it also embarrasses the people who leave their mess there as it is made to be so obvious.

"Volunteers have been doing that down Elm Street and it has made a very positive impact around that area."

The issues have been reported to East Staffordshire Borough Council, which says cleaning teams have been out to make sure the area is cleaned up and tidy.

East Staffordshire borough councillor for the area Councillor Duncan Goodfellow said: "I am aware of the dog fouling issues which residents have raised with me and I have been working with the community enforcement team.

"We have stepped up activity in order to try and discourage this poor behaviour - however it is very challenging to try and tackle a problem when people are determined to be so irresposible.

"The issues tend to occur late at night or early in the morning and, whilst the team do patrol during these times, they can't be everywhere all the time."

Toxacariasis

Toxacariasis is a rare infection caused by roundworm parasites. It's spread from animals to humans through contact with infected faeces. Roundworm parasites are most commonly found in cats, dogs and foxes and young children are most at risk.

For most people, an infection with these roundworm larvae causes no symptoms and the parasites die within a few months. However, some people can experience symptoms such as fatigue, loss of appetite, skin rashes, blurred or cloudy vision or seizures.

Anyone who thinks they or their children has symptoms of toxocariasis should visit a GP as soon as possible, as problems in the eyes caused by the parasite could lead to permanent vision loss if not treated promptly.