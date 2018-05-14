Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families say they have been forced to walk along a busy main road after a popular footpath closed for 10 weeks - causing "huge danger."

The Hilton Greenway path, which connects the Mease and Egginton Road, was closed two months ago and has not yet re-opened, despite residents being told it would only be shut for a few days.

Ken Angel, 69, who used the footpath every day to walk his border collie Tam, said: "We've had to walk our dog on the main Egginton road and you feel like ducking from the huge trucks that drive by. It's a huge danger."

Ken and his wife Hazel, of Pegasus Way, Hilton, are concerned that many children are cycling on the main roads instead.

He said: "I walk down the path on a daily basis and so do hundreds of other people, including children who use it to cycle to school."

The 750m pedestrian and cycle route, which opened in 2010, currently has signs at each end informing residents that the footpath is closed and apologies for any inconvenience.

Plans to build 45 more homes in Hilton approved despite claims the village has become 'saturated'

Gregg Titley, development director at St Modwen, said: "We are working to ensure The Greenway is safe and hope it will be open for public use again very soon."

He added that the path is closed whilst new premises are built for Hilton Garages, which will be located on Hilton Business Park. It is also relocating an electricity transformer.

Mr Titley said: "We're also opening up a culverted water course to encourage more biodiversity in the area."

A spokesman for St Modwen added the developer was "hoping to have the pathway re-opened" by the end of this week at the latest and "it's likely to be before then."

A spokesman for Derbyshire County Council said: "A closure notice is not required as plans are not yet put in place.

"We are keen to re-open the path as soon as possible but at the moment it is closed to ensure public safety."