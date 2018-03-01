Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derbyshire Constabulary will get 25 new officers, but this will still be 100 short of the minimum required, says the county's police and crime commissioner.

Hardyal Dhindsa, the police and crime commissioner for Derbyshire, speaking to the Burton Mail at Swadlincote Police Station, said that his new budget for policing in the county would allow for 25 more bobbies this year.

And it comes as he says it is struggling to make cost savings - as there was nothing left to cut.

This would mean the force had 1,700 officers - 100 short of what Mr Dhindsa says the force's chief constable Peter Goodman feels is the minimum required for "optimum delivery" at 1,800 officers in the county.

Derbyshire had around 2,100 officers in 2009, which Mr Dhindsa, who was elected in May 2016, says will never be the case again due to funding cuts.

He told the Burton Mail: "We are aiming to halt the downward trend and bring in 25 more officers this year, who are much needed. There is still a large reduction in numbers to make up for, but this will bring us to around 1,700 in total.

"However, this is still 400 short of where we were around eight years ago, but we cannot make any cuts, I asked our chief constable what he felt the minimum amount he would need would be, and he said 1,800.

"Even with these extra officers this year we will still be left 100 down of this number and it is about finding ways of coping and being efficient and people calling 101 and 999 to assist the police.

"We are also relying heavily on our police specials and volunteers.

"The issue with making cuts at this point is that there is nothing left that we can trim, we are still trying to find more ways of being efficient and effective, but there is not a lot left we can do; we need more funding.

"We get our funding from a flat cash settlement and council tax, and I thank members of the public for supporting my proposal to raise council tax by £1 a month, but it shouldn't be on them to fund the police.

"Derbyshire police do their best. They do the best job they can, and in times of crisis people rely on the police more than other emergency services.

"The call to service is often very dangerous for police, but we need more officers and funding, and I can't see us getting back up to the size force we had before."