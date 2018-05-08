Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A visitor to Foremark Reservoir has branded the amount of rubbish left at the beauty spot 'sickening and saddening' following the scorching bank holiday weekend.

Residents in Burton and South Derbyshire were treated to three days of beautiful sunshine between Saturday, May 5 and Monday, May 7.

Many people flocked to popular nature spots across the area as temperatures rose upwards of 25C.

However, one regular visitor has been photographing the amount of rubbish and litter left at Foremark Reservoir, in South Derbyshire.

The visitor, who asked to remain anonymous, labelled the rubbish found while walking the morning of Tuesday, May 8 at the reservoir 'sickening and saddening.'

The visitor said: "We went for a walk over there this morning around 7.30am until about 8.30am.

"The extent of the rubbish was sickening and saddening - there were people camping who emerged from tents and then struck up bbqs which we were quite shocked at.

"The toilets were partially out of action as they had been blocked with nappies and wipes. It was just a complete mess."

A spokesman for Severn Trent Water, who oversee the reservoir, insisted that visitors should take care when visiting not to leave rubbish behind.

"While we appreciate how popular Foremark was over the long weekend, we'd always ask our visitors to be courteous, in terms of where they park, and also considerate, with regard with what they do with their rubbish.

"We've recently increased the number of bins and skips around the reservoir but we definitely had some problems with our visitors disposing of their rubbish inappropriately.

"As a result, we've got our ranger teams out today tidying the place up but we'd much rather that everyone who comes to site just takes a little more time and trouble to make sure Foremark remains a beautiful site for future visitors."

Across the weekend, there were also issues at Foremark Reservoir with parking at the popular site, with six drivers given warnings.

Mercia Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted a warning to visitors that they would be monitoring and if anyone was caught parking on white lines they would be fined.