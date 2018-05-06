The video will start in 8 Cancel

Six drivers have been issued with warnings for their problem parking at the popular Foremark Reservoir.

The great weather has seen people flocking to the South Derbyshire beauty spot, but some drivers got more than they bargained for after parking on solid white lines outside the car park of the attraction.

Mercia Safer Neighbourhood Team has tweeted a warning and a photo to motorists heading out in the sun that they will be monitored by police if caught parking on the white lines at Foremark.

The Tweet said: "Several issues have been called in about the parking outside Foremark Reservoir. All these vehicles have received a warning for parking along the solid white line. We will be monitoring this area throughout summer so beware we will catch you!"

Melbourne Safer Neighbourhood Team also Tweeted revealing six drivers have been issued with warnings.

The Tweet said: "Six issued for parking on verge/white lines near STWForemark please use the car parks provided. Warnings only this time however will be monitoring."