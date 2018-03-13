Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners are celebrating after learning that a 150-year-old village school under threat of closure due to low pupil numbers has been saved.

Formal plans have been launched to transform Henry Prince First School, in Mayfield, into a primary school.

That means two extra year groups will be created - and it is hoped the move will attract enough children to make the school financially viable again.

The news brings to an end months of campaigning by parents desperate to see the treasured school stay open - including picketing outside Staffordshire County Council's HQ.

Campaigner Vickie Green, writing on the Save Henry Prince First School Facebook Page, said: "We have finally received the good news we have all been waiting for.

"Henry Prince First School is saved from closure A big thank you to everyone that has supported us throughout this campaign and we hope you'll continue to support the school moving forwards.

"(The move) will mean the school can accommodate year fives from September 2019 and both years five and six from September 2020.

"Let's pull together and let everyone know what a fantastic school Henry Prince First School is."

Parents and villagers will be able to find out more at a public consultation on the plans on Wednesday, March 21 at 5.30pm at Mayfield Memorial Hall.

Should the conversion go ahead, Henry Prince will become a feeder school for Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, in Ashbourne.

It is hoped youngsters wanting to leave the school in year four, as per the current arrangement, will still be able to go to Ryecroft Middle School.

Jackie Naylor, head teacher at the school, said: "Both I and our school governors recognise that becoming a primary school is vital to the long-term viability and future of the school.

"We will continue to promote Henry Prince and to campaign for increasing the numbers of children on roll, and will be starting the consultation process on becoming a primary school very soon.

"I want to thank everyone for their support so far, and hope that we can continue to move forward and secure the future of Henry Prince school."

Education authority Staffordshire County Council has pledged to work with the school on "finances, budget monitoring and a business plan" to help it remain open.

Mark Sutton, the council's cabinet member for children and young people, said: "The school’s budget is funded entirely by central government and based upon the number of children who attend.

"The challenge the school faces is that a significant number of parents in the Mayfield area are choosing to send their children elsewhere and taking their funding with them.

"We want to see Henry Prince remain open and it is clear that the parents of children attending the school are committed to making this happen, so we have been working with the school to come up with a plan to help them become financially sustainable.

"We believe that becoming a primary and therefore extending the age range by an extra two years will make the school more attractive to parents locally and increase the number of pupils to a more sustainable level."

A first school in Stafford in a similar situation, All Saints, in Ranton, near Stafford, successfully became a primary school in 2016 after facing closure due to a fall in pupil numbers.

Philip White, the county council’s cabinet support member for learning and skills, said: "We will continue to work closely with the school, and we are confident that the measures we will put in place will help them become more financially sustainable and encourage more parents to want to send their children at the school.

"Henry Prince is rated as a 'good' school by Ofsted, and we are committed to working with the governors and the community in Mayfield to recruit the extra pupils the school needs."