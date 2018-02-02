Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An old Denstonian with a sense of adventure is preparing to take on a running challenge dubbed the "toughest footrace on earth."

Former Denstone College pupil Rannoch Linnell will fly out in April to take on the gruelling Marathon Des Sables, a 150-mile set of marathons across the Sahara Desert held in southern Morocco.

The annual event sees the world's fittest people tackling six marathons in six days, in temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celcius.

Competitors also tackle the six marathons while carrying everything they need to live throughout the race, including their sleeping bags, food and clothes.

On day four, with the blisters becoming unbearable, the runners will be tasked with a "double day," taking on two back-to-back marathons.

But 21-year-old Rannoch, who will turn 22 on the day he hopes to cross the finishing line, says he is ready for the challenge.

The Durham University graduate, who plans to follow his parents' footsteps into the army in May, said: "I think I really suffer from a lack of self-preservation.

"No matter what the event is, right up until a few minutes before, on the start-line, I don't really feel apprehensive.

"And you get there and you think 'oh no, this is going to be pretty painful', and you get there and midway through invariably it is pretty painful, and you're questioning yourself.

"But the moment you finish, and you can just sit down, all that ache pain goes away and immediately the sense of enjoyment comes back into it.

"I think that's why I keep saying yes to these things. I only feel pain in the moment.

"Before or afterwards I feel excitement, or an eagerness to do it.

"That's why I do it, I don't remember the pain. Perhaps if I did I wouldn't do it at all."

Rannoch, from Parwich, Derbyshire, will be heading out on his 10-day adventure as part of a team who hope to raise money and awareness of the charity Walking with the Wounded and Head Start.

Head Start is Walking with the Wounded's mental health programme which provides private therapy for ex-service personnel with mental health difficulties.

Rannoch's upbringing amidst a military backdrop and his aspirations to join the infantry following a spell at Sandhurst has given him a thirst for supporting an ex-servicemen's charity, and he hopes to raise £10,000.

But, he says, his maxim is as much about raising awareness for Walking with the Wounded and Head Start is it is raising money.

He said: "I'll be doing a lot of fund-raising and drumming up a lot of support, but if people are putting up posters, which explain what Walking with the Wounded and especially Head Start does, in their window, money or no money, it's important that people will see and be aware of what they do.

"Money is one thing but the most important thing to me is that people see it and be aware of who they are.

"Obviously it's important to raise money for the charity but if people are aware it exists they might offer a job or support to someone who needs it or offer money in the future and be aware of the difficulties they have.

"Mental health is in the news a lot, everyone is becoming increasingly aware of it, but knowing who helps and how they can help is what's important."

However, although Rannoch will be balancing his next few weeks between training for the race and raising money for the charity, he has not yet run a marathon distance.

He said: "I've never run a proper marathon, but I was in the army reserves while I've been at university so I've done a lot of events which might be two or three day 60km races.

"The biggest thing in this kind of event is navigation, it's like long-distance orienteering.

"It's not necessarily about the pace, it's just maintaining a pace and navigating and just keeping going.

"Categorically it's a mental challenge rather than a physical one, but the toll it takes on your body is quite severe. I'll be relieved to finish.

"Anyone who knows me and my family will know we're a little bit mad and we like a challenge. So people aren't surprised at all that I'm doing this.

"I'm very much aware of why I'm doing this. It's not for me, it's for Walking with the Wounded, it's for the money and the sponsorship and the awareness.

"So I will finish the race. If that means not racing, just focusing on finishing the race, then so be it."

How to support Rannoch

Rannoch is calling out for support for his challenge, whether it be from people wanting to donate to the charity, or whether businesses are happy to collect money and put posters up.

To find out more, visit his fund-raising page at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RannochLinnell

Donations can also be dropped in at the Ex-Servicemen's Club in Ashbourne. Cheques should be made out to Walking with the Wounded.

The inspiration behind Rannoch's big challenge

A teacher at Denstone College who has run the Marathon Des Sables, Miles Norris, first told Rannoch about the event and it was a talk he never forgot.

But it wasn't until he was settled into university life, studying Chemistry with a view to later joining the army, that he decided he wanted to undertake the race himself.

He said: "When we saw the photos of the race at school I immediately thought it looked ace, but at the time I was too young, it was out of reach.

"But then when I was at university I'd got a few friends who were doing challenges and I looked online because I wanted to do one before I joined the army and I was reminded about the Marathon Des Sables.

"I saw an opportunity to join the Walking with the Wounded team and it just seemed like the ideal opportunity.

"It's quite competitive, and it's a big responsibility because there's a lot of money riding on it for them, but it's something I had a big draw to, it's a perfect fit for me."