A former teacher at a Woodville school who had hundreds of "disgusting" pictures of children as young as three on his laptop has avoided an immediate jail sentence.

Justin Hammerton, of Church Street, Church Gresley, had 859 indecent images of children – 337 of which were the most serious category A – and 26 indecent movies saved on his computer.

The 45-year-old was also found to have an "extreme pornographic" image involving a dog and horse, Derby Crown Court heard.

Sentencing, Judge Robert Egbynak described the images as "filthy and disgusting material" and said Hammerton had an "unhealthy interest in young children".

He said: "One image showed a three-year-old girl engaged in a sexual act with an adult. You obtained sexual gratification by viewing such material of young children.

"You are therefore someone who needs to be watched very carefully as you are a risk to society."

Hammerton worked as a humanities teacher at Granville Academy, in Burton Road, Woodville, from September 2014 until June this year when his crimes were uncovered and he was immediately suspended by the school. He resigned a short time later.

Hammerton, was given a 16-month jail term, suspended for two years. He was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and will be placed on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

He will also complete a rehabilitation programme and must regularly meet with the probation service to track his progress.

Mr Egbynak added: "If you commit another offence within the two years you will certainly be going to prison."

Hammerton pleaded guilty to making 314 category A indecent photographs and 23 indecent movies of a child at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court.

He also admitted making 272 indecent images and one movie of a child classed as category B and 273 indecent photographs and two indecent movies of a child that were Category C.

His offences took place in Church Gresley between February 11, 2013, and June 14, this year.

He also admitted possession of an extreme pornographic image involving a person, a horse and a dog involved in a sexual act.

In mitigation, Joe Harvey said Hammerton experienced "considerable difficulties" in his personal life and was having relationship problems with his wife.

After being interviewed by police, he admitted his "appalling and embarrassing" behaviour, Mr Harvey said.

He referred himself to the Lucy Faithfull Foundation – a charity dedicated to combating child sexual abuse – to tackle his "addiction".

He added: "The fact that he has been in contact with an agency which can help him show he is seeking support."

Jo Kingswood, principle of Granville Academy, previously sent a letter to parents to dispel any worries, saying that the school had had no concerns about Hammerton’s behaviour while he worked there.

The letter said: "As you may be aware, a former member of staff from our academy has been named in the press this week and is awaiting sentencing for offences committed.

"We were made aware of these offences in July 2017 and immediately took action to safeguard our students, following internal procedures by suspending him. The member of staff resigned a short time afterwards.

"I would like to reassure you that we had no concerns about his behaviour or conduct while he was employed at our academy.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students will always remain our priority.

"Please discuss this sensitively with your child and do please contact us if you feel they require any additional support or if you wish to discuss anything in relation to this matter."