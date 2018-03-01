The video will start in 8 Cancel

A former guest house is be converted into a series of bedsits in Stapenhill. The scheme is among latest planning applications decided by East Staffordshire Borough Council.

356 Rosliston Road, Stapenhill - Change of use of former guest house to a house in multiple occupation to provide eleven bedsits - approved.

4 Knowles Hill, Rolleston On Dove - Crown lift to six metres of one yew tree and one walnut tree and cut back branches to boundary line of one holly tree and one conifer tree – approved.

117 Rosliston Road, Stapenhill - Replacement of four double glazed windows - approved.

8 Hurst Drive, Stretton - Felling of one silver birch tree - approved.

3 Squirrels Corner, Newborough - Replacement of existing wooden windows with UPVC and change door to window on south west elevation - approved.

129 Station Street, Burton - Felling of one cypress tree - approved.

Bridge House, Bond Street, Burton - Retrospective permission sought for change of use from general industrial to gymnasium - approved.

Land to the east of Sich Lane, Woodhouses, Yoxall - Consultation - Lawful development certificate for a proposed use of development - provision of a new pumping station including a new compound, layby, motor control centre kiosk, dosing kiosk, bollards, reflective marker posts, underground assets, associated hard standing and boundary treatment (fencing and new hedgerow) – approved.

Thomas Russell Infants School Station Road Barton under Needwood - Consultation - Submission of details in compliance with conditions 2a and 3 of planning permission ES.16/17 relating to commencement and external finishes – approved.

Old Hall Farm, Morrey Lane, Morrey, Yoxall - Replacement of existing open basket fire with a log burner – approved.