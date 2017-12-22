The video will start in 8 Cancel

An innovative Staffordshire school has bolstered its growing reputation after a former student lifted a top UK apprenticeship award to make it a trio of triumphs for the academy.

Former JCB Academy sixth-former Ashley Hopwell has been named this year's Engineering Employers' Federation (EEF) Future Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year.

The 19-year-old's success follows former academy sixth-former Holly Broadhurst's win at the national Apprentice of the Year finals in January.

Another former pupil, Louise Meredith, took the award for Young Employee/Apprentice of the Year at the Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce's regional business awards in July.

And Ashley, who is taking a degree apprenticeship at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), in Wolverhampton, could be set for more accolades next year.

His big regional win means he will qualify for the national finals in London next year.

Ashley said: "Choosing to attend The JCB Academy Sixth Form is a decision I will never regret.

"The opportunities that have been unlocked as a result of studying there have been endless.

"Attending a sixth form with a name such as The JCB Academy shows future employers that I was passionate about forming my career in engineering from a young age."

The first year of Ashley's degree programme was spent at college, where he achieved distinctions in all subjects.

Now in his second year, the Mickleover resident attends Warwickshire College one day a week.

The rest of his time is spent in the engine manufacturing centre at JLR.

While in the workplace, he spends time in each of the departments to gain an understanding of how the overall centre operates.

Paul Stanmore, director of The JCB Academy Sixth Form, said: "The sixth form at The JCB Academy works closely with several industrial partners to ensure that learners get as much as they can from their time here.

"Such partnerships provide opportunities for working with industry professionals on projects that contextualise their learning.

"This offers a unique learning experience that many other sixth forms don’t offer and contributes to what gives our leavers the competitive edge as they enter the world of business."