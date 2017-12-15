The video will start in 8 Cancel

One of the biggest characters ever to don a pair of goalkeeping gloves in English football is coming to Uttoxeter to reveal all about his controversial career.

Bruce Grobbelaar is famed for his antics between the sticks in the '80s as he lifted six First Division titles, three FA Cups, three League Cups and a European Cup.

But the former Liverpool stopper moved from the back to the front pages when he was cleared of match-fixing charges during a dramatic trial in the '90s.

Now the 60-year-old is set to spill the beans about his incredible career during a talk at Bradley House Club.

Rocester FC will host the big night, which will also include a dinner and comedy show, on Friday, March 23.

Club secretary and Arsenal fan Barry Smith said Grobbelaar was involved in one of his favourite football memories.

He said: "I remember when Arsenal played Liverpool in 1989 at Anfield, when we needed to win by two goals to beat them to the league title.

"I was in the Kop with the Liverpool fans as I'd only got a ticket shortly before the game outside the stadium.

"Michael Thomas scored past Bruce in the last minute to seal a two-goal win for us.

"I couldn't celebrate, for obvious reasons, but I've never experienced a feeling like it at a football match - my eyes filled up with tears.

"It was the first time we'd won the league since 1971 and was a long time coming."

Mr Smith, whose club hosted a talk from Gunners legend Paul Merson earlier this year, said he was looking forward to meeting Grobbelaar in the flesh.

He said: "I remember Bruce as a brilliant goalkeeper. His famous jelly legs dancing in the European Cup Final against Roma when Liverpool won the penalty shoot-out was legendary.

"He had an amazing style and dominated his whole 18-yard box like I've not seen another 'keeper do.

"It's going to be a fantastic night for everyone and to have the chance to meet Bruce and get an autograph and a picture is great.

"You grow up worshipping these guys as your heroes and it's always a wonderful experience to stand next to them in the flesh."

Signed from Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps in 1981, only eight players have made more Liverpool appearances than Zimbabwean Grobbelaar, who turned out 628 times for the Anfield club.

He went on to play for Southampton, Plymouth, Oxford Utd, Sheffield Wednesday, Oldham Athletic, Chesham Utd, Bury, Lincoln City and Northwich Victoria, as well as winning 32 international caps.

The show will start at 7pm and tickets, which cost £35, will go on sale on Monday, December 18.

They will be available by calling Mr Smith on 07770 762825 or Nick Harris on 07583 124890.