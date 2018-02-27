The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Uttoxeter schoolboy has "brought joy" to a former Premier League footballer's family with a special video montage of his goals.

The Youtube clip made by Wolves-mad Joel Hollingsworth allowed ex-footballer George Ndah's young children to see him in action for the first time.

The clip includes the former Wolves striker's solo effort against Leicester City in 2003 and Joel's favourite goal - a neat run and finish against Black Country rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Joel reached out to Ndah after hearing about his forthcoming visit to the Uttoxeter church where he worships.

The former Wolves striker is set to open up about how his Christian faith has helped him get through personal problems.

Ndah said: "It was a pleasure to talk to Joel and I look forward to meeting him in person.

"Sometimes in life, you feel a bit down and tired, but seeing Joel's video gave me a massive lift.

"My youngest children, who are seven and four, never got to see me play, so it was really special to sit down with them and watch it.

"They were saying 'that's you daddy' and that meant the world to me.

"I'd like to thank this young man from the bottom of my heart for bringing so much joy to my family.

"Something inside this young man inspired him to send this wonderful video to me - it's quite amazing."

The video has gone on Joel's Youtube channel dedicated to footage of Wolves games from down the years.

The Alleyne's pupil lives with his mum and dad, 35-year-old Asda worker Sonia and 43-year-old carpenter Jonny, in Heathfield Road.

He is a season ticket-holder at Molineux and goes to games with his granddad.

He said: "I never expected George to be so grateful for the video and it's really nice to hear.

"I remember seeing him play when I first started going to watch Wolves and he was a real cult figure at the club.

"A lot of fans say he could've been one of our best-ever strikers if he hadn't have had such bad injury problems.

"He was so nice to chat to - a really nice man - and I'm looking forward to meeting him in person."

Ndah will talk about his career, struggles with bankruptcy and religion at Renew Church, in High Street, on Sunday, March 4, at 6pm.

His playing days were plagued by injuries - he broke his leg just three games into his Wolves career after moving there for £1 million from Swindon Town in 1999.

He started little more than 50 games for Wolves in seven years due to his injuries - but scored 19 goals in the process.