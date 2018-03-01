The video will start in 8 Cancel

Part of a former Sunday School is to be converted into 12 flats, according to the latest planning applications decided by East Staffordshire Borough Council.

Old Sunday School, 3 George Street, Burton - Conversion of the rear section of Old Sunday School to a 12 unit house in Multiple Occupation (HMO) including alterations to east elevation (Revised Scheme) – approved.

Proposed barn conversion, Scotch Hill Road, Newchurch - Prior Approval for the conversion of an agricultural building to form two homes – approved.

4 Knowles Hill, Rolleston On Dove - Crown lift to six metres of one yew tree and one walnut tree and cut back branches to boundary line of one holly tree and one conifer tree – approved.

117 Rosliston Road, Stapenhill - Replacement of four double glazed windows – approved.

8 Hurst Drive, Stretton - Felling of one silver birch tree – approved.

3 Squirrels Corner, Newborough - Replacement of existing wooden windows with UPVC and change door to window on south west elevation – approved.

129 Station Street, Burton - Felling of one cypress tree – approved.

Old Hall Farm, Morrey Lane, Morrey, Yoxall - Listed building application for the replacement of existing open basket fire with a log burner – approved.

356 Rosliston Road, Stapenhill - Change of use of former guest house to a house in multiple occupation to provide eleven bedsits – approved.

St Nicholas Church, Church Lane, Abbots Bromley - Felling of one leylandii tree – approved.

Field View, Anslow Lane, Rolleston on Dove - Erection of a first floor side and single storey rear extensions – approved.