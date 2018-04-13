Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 88-year-old former World Championship cyclist is urging other two-wheeler enthusiasts to take to the saddle for a Swadlincote-based ride in aid of the County Air Ambulance.

John Perks, from Sutton Coldfield, is urging cyclists of all abilities to sign up to a national charity mission by taking part in a five-mile venture around Rosliston Forestry Centre.

It is the seventh CC GIRO Midland Monster Cycling Sportive in aid of the County Air Ambulance Trust’s HELP Appeal – the only charity in the country which funds hospital helipads.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 13, starting at Rosliston Forestry Centre, and will venture into the Peak District National Park for longer routes.

John and his team of event organisers have already raised £17,500 for the HELP Appeal through the sportive and aim to reach more than £20,000 this year.

John, who is the HELP Appeal’s oldest fund-raiser, first took up cycling after being evacuated to Wales during the war.

He said: “My parents managed to visit me and brought my first bike to me. I took to cycling like a duck to water, riding through and over the Welsh valleys and mountains.”

John’s racing career began in the 1950s and went from strength to strength after winning numerous races, ultimately representing Great Britain in the World Road Championships and other international events. Following retirement from racing, John was elected British Cycling National Junior Road Coach in the mid-1980s until 1990.

Despite being nearly 90 years old, John aims to cycle 150 miles a week this year and will continue to promote cycling events.

He said: “You never know when you or a loved one might become so ill, that lifesaving hospital treatment is needed. If an air ambulance can save time by landing on a helipad beside the emergency department, the patient can then get treated quickly, which could save their life.

"Hopefully we can attract more than 400 cyclists in 2018 and smash our fund-raising total from last year and raise vital funds for the HELP Appeal.”

The C C Midland Monster Sportive has four cycling routes, all of which have been designed by John who said: “I take a lot of pride in seeing hundreds of riders setting off on the multiple challenges that I’ve created on this sportive.

"They are the Midland Monster, 104 miles; Mezzo Monster, 75 miles and Mini Monster, 44 miles. The family ride is one or two laps of a five-mile circuit around the centre.”

Entry for the Midland, Mezzo and Mini sportives cost £25 per person. The Family ride (for four) costs £20 or individuals can pay £10 each, where participants can cycle one lap of five miles of two laps of ten.

Further details about the event are available by emailing Samantha Ireland on samantha.ireland0@gmail.com or calling 07864 681199.

To guarantee a place pre-enter on the British Cycling web site www.britishcycling.org.uk and search in events for CC Giro Midland Monster Sportive, Sunday 13 May 2018 and Rosliston.