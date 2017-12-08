Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wonder-kid racing driver known for his prodigious speed wowed students when he turned up in Rocester with his lightning-fast F1 car.

Williams Martini starlet Lance Stroll made a pit stop at JCB Academy, where he indulged pupils in a question and answer session today, December 8.

Awe-struck engineering scholars caught a glimpse of the Canadian's immaculate Williams Martini F1 car, which carries sponsor JCB's iconic logo.

The 19-year-old, who became the youngest driver ever to achieve a podium finish earlier this year, earlier enjoyed a tour of the firm's World HQ.

He said: "It's been a really special day. I'm so glad I've had the chance to talk to some of the kids and experience my first visit to the JCB factory.

"To see what goes on behind the scenes to build all kinds of different diggers has been fascinating.

"The operation's actually very similar to what happens in an F1 factory in the sense that everyone has a specific job and has to it perfectly to prepare the machines.

"I'm really interested in the engineering side of things. It's important to be involved in the development of your car and what goes on in the factory, because that applies to my job on the track.

"I always make sure I do my research in the factory and keep up with what's going on."

Ahead of Uttoxeter-born swimmer Adam Peaty's big night at the Sports Personality of the Year Awards on Sunday, December 17, Stroll spoke of his admiration for the Olympian.

He said: "The Olympic Games really fascinates me, because the pressure those athletes are under is unlike anything else in sport.

"They train for four years and only have one shot when the games come around - they have to nail it.

"Having some idea of what a professional sportsman has to go through, to win gold is probably the greatest achievement in sport.

"I watched Adam Peaty's race in Rio and he swam incredibly. He was on top of his game in a sport that's incredibly competitive and very demanding mentally and physically."

For one night only, Stroll and Peaty will share a rival on Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) night - Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

The reigning, and four-time, world champion battled Stroll on the track during his debut F1 season and will compete with Peaty for the SPOTY crown.

Stroll said: "There's not much more can be said about Lewis - he obviously had a great year.

"He dealt with the pressure, compared to (Ferrari driver Sebastian) Vettel, who folded, in a car that wasn't always the easiest to drive.

"Even when Mercedes struggled, Lewis was able to pick up points and he was consistent throughout the whole year.

"I'll be happy if I'm able to have half the success he's had in my career."

Stroll is tipped for a bright future in F1 after coming third at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this year.