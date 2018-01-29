The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two vehicles have been badly damaged in a collision in South Derbyshire which blocked the road.

A Peugeot and a Hyundai were involved in the crash in Hay Lane, Foston, which was blocked for a short time while the vehicles were recovered.

The incident was reported at 10.05am today, on Monday, January 29.

Derbyshire police confirmed two vehicles were involved and that they were recovered at around 12.30pm.

One woman is believed to have suffered a leg injury but it is not life-threatening.

Officers from Hilton, Hatton and Etwall safer neighbourhood team tweeted to warn drivers of the incident and to avoid the area.