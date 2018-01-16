The video will start in 8 Cancel

A logistics firm has created 50 new jobs after opening a new £8.5 million hub near Uttoxeter .

The major employment boost comes courtesy of Foston warehousing and distribution outfit Ascott Transport Ltd (ATL).

Its new distribution centre and offices, which have been 18 months in the making, mark a significant expansion for the company.

Now bosses need more staff to drive the growth they hope to realise in the coming years.

Shop floor roles will be available in the warehouse and massive 32,000-pallet distribution hub.

And sales and marketing staff are needed to man the new offices.

Pete Ascott, owner and sales director of the family-run company, said: "We built the new distribution centre as a result of significant organic growth and demand from our customers.

"Over the last five years, we’ve doubled in size and we wanted to ensure that our business was investing in additional storage and office space to accommodate this existing and future growth.

"It’s been three years in the making and we are really pleased with how it looks and how much detail has gone into ensuring it’s been built with the highest standards in mind.

"It’s now available for new business and we are also looking to recruit more staff, especially LGV drivers and warehouse operatives with a forklift truck licence, to help us to achieve our vision."

As part of their multi-million-pound investment, bosses are also building a new MOT preparation facility to maintain its 72-strong fleet of lorries.

The facility includes a 23-metre inspection pit, which will deal with extra-long trailers.

In the future, ATL bosses plan to use the pit to carry out do body-work repairs.

Mr Ascott said: "We’ve got lots of plans for the test facility which we hope will result in it becoming a one-stop-shop and the premier HGV and trailer repair workshop in Derbyshire.

"We will be looking at taking bookings for MOT services in the spring."

Among ATL's clients are huge firms including Pirelli, Nestle, Denby, Trelleborg, Goodyear and Mitas.

Vacancies are set to be added to the firm's website in the coming weeks.

But anyone interested in taking on a job should email careers@atl.eu.com for more information.

ATL already employs around 220 workers at its head office at Foston Park, in Woodyard Lane, where the majority of its staff are based, and another site in Carlisle.

More information about ATL is online at http://www.atl.eu.com/