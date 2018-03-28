Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four charities are set to reap the rewards from the annual Ashby Santa run which has raised more than £10,000.

Organised by Ashby Castle Rotary Club, the 2017 Santa fun run and walk involved more than 1,400 participations and combined with sponsorships from businesses collected £11,644.36. Participants also dress up in Santa Claus costumes for the run.

Taking place on Sunday, December 3, the North West Leicestershire town of Ashby was turned into a Grinch's nightmare as hundreds of runners donned red Santa outfits.

This was the third time that the event has been run, and easily the biggest, compared to the 625 that took part in 2015 and 1,100 in 2016.

Four charities will now benefit, with funds being split between Hospice Hope, Staunton Harold Sailability Trust, Rainbows Children's Hospice and Wishes 4 Kids.

Hospice Hope offers support for people in North West Leicestershire with life limiting conditions while Staunton Harold Sailability Trust is a charity that provides sailing activities fro disabled children and young adults.

Rainbows Children's Hospice gives palliative care for children and finally, Wishes 4 Kids tries to grant the wishes of terminal children.

Cheques were presented to representatives from each charity at a breakfast meeting at the rotary club by committee chairman, Kevin Sanders and club president Carol Eyley.

Hospice Hope and Sailability both received cheques of £2,800, while Rainbows Children's Hospice and Wishes 4 Kids were handed £1,400.

All leftover funds will be distributed by the rotary club to other supported charities.

Mr Sanders, who leads the organising committee for the read said: "Well what a fantastic day we had and we were blessed with fine weather again.

"The sight of those 1400 Santa's running around the course and then filling the towns pubs, café's and street market after the event was something special and for many marked the real start of the festive season.

"Raising nearly £12,000 thanks to the brilliant support of the participants and sponsorship from companies and organisations was a wonderful result. We know all of the four main charities well and can be confident that the monies raised will be used effectively for the benefit of local people."

The Ashby Santa Fun Run will return in 2018 and is currently set to take place on Sunday, December 2.

Any businesses or groups interested in getting involved or who would like to support the event can contact Kevin Sanders for more information on 07808 095609 or by emailing kevindereksanders@gmail.com .