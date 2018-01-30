Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 21-year-old man who died in a car accident in the early hours of the morning was one of four passengers in the vehicle, police have revealed.

Derbyshire police said a single BMW was involved in the incident at 4.25am on Saturday, January 27, in Aston Lane, Sudbury, with the car containing five people in total.

The man, who has not yet been named by police but has been named locally as Josh, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has now been released under police investigation.

A formal identification of the man is not due to take place until later this week after a post-mortem is carried out. Flowers with a bottle of Corona and Stella Artois cans have been left at scene in memory of him.

Tributes left at the scene read: "RIP Little Josh. Gone far too soon. What a legend. Will miss you so much. Will never forget you."

Another said: "RIP Josh. You'll be sadly missed mate. Rest easy."

One simply reads: "RIP son."

One tribute said: "Josh. You're the most amazing lad I've ever met. From day one you've been my friend. Happy, smiley face who had everyone laughing. You are one in a million. Devastated doesn't come close. A good friend, legend and kindest person in the world. I love and miss you."

Burton Mail readers have also taken to the Facebook page to pay tribute to the young man.

Holly Brown said: "Fly high my soldier" and Shaylah Woodward said: "Thoughts go to his family and friends."

The road was closed until 1.30pm on Saturday while collision investigators carried out inquiries.

At the scene there was evidence that a vehicle had gone into a hedge which had been partially flattened. Sawdust and the remnants of police tape which had cordoned off the road were also visible.

Anyone with information relating to the collision is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 176 of January 27 or they can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.