Four young people from South Derbyshire schools have taken their first steps into the world of politics after being voted onto Derbyshire Youth Council.

More than 22,000 young people had the opportunity to cast their votes to decide the line-up of the next Derbyshire Youth Council.



During a week of voting, pupils in a total of 32 schools, special schools, academies and colleges voted in Derbyshire County Council’s Big Vote elections.



Pupils chose which of the 90 hopefuls would take up the 37 seats up for grabs.

In South Derbyshire, they are:

• Louis Milligan, Granville Academy

• Toby Arnold, John Port Academy

• Devon Kirkland, The Pingle Academy

• Georgia White, The William Allitt School

Each new youth councillor will hold a two-year term in office and have their say on issues affecting young people, while making their views known to top-level decision-makers and influencing big decisions.





Derbyshire County Council cabinet member for young people Councillor Alex Dale said: “I’m delighted to welcome our newly-elected members to Derbyshire Youth Council where they’ll play an important part in local democracy representing young people across the county on a wide range of issues.



“It was fantastic to see so many young people putting themselves forward and I’d like to thank everyone who took part.





“I’d like to congratulate our newest youth councillors and wish them the best of luck. I’m really looking forward to working with them all over the next two years, listening to what ideas they have and working on some exciting projects.”



The youth council represents secondary schools, special schools, academies, colleges, and children in care and is made up of elected members aged from 11 to 19.



Young people in Derbyshire were able to canvass for a place, with support from schools, parents and county council staff.



The full council meets for a full day conference every two months to work on projects and issues important to young people, and they attend other partner meetings.



The date of the first conference for the newly elected councillors will be on Saturday, May 12 at County Hall, Matlock.

More details about the Derbyshire Youth Council is available by visiting www.derbyshireyouthinc.com/bigvote